Horace Grady Sanders, of Bremen, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born on May 14, 1926, son of the late Grady Henry and Clora Ezma Sanders.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Annie Ruth Dewberry Sanders; his son, Phil Sanders; and a brother, Zeke Sanders.
Survivors include his children, Linda Ann and Michael Barnett, of Carrollton, Steve Horace and June Sanders, of Bremen; and a daughter-in-law, Tina Bravo Sanders, of Monroe, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jamison and Tara Sailors, Jennifer and Landon Hammond, Russell Steve Sanders, Alan Paul and Brandie Sanders, Ian Sanders and Hannah Sanders; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Lindsey Hammond, Adam Hammond, Lily Hammond, Lauren and Morgan Moreau, Megan and Micky Summerville, Abigail Sailors, Nolan Sanders, Madaline Sanders and Lillianne Sanders; and great-great-grandchildren, Colton Hammond, Elizabeth Kilgore and Oakley Moreau.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Service will follow at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Shirley officiating and eulogy by Jamison Sailors, Jennifer Hammond and Brandon Hammond. Earl Sailors, Bobby Brannon, W.L. Rainey, Dale Harrison, Walter Kirk, Bobby Hicks, Blane Cochran, Keith Pesnell and Jimmy Mauk will serve as pallbearers.
