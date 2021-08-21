Hiram Jerry Shadrix, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
He was born in
Villa Rica, Georgia,
on Aug. 31, 1945, the son of the late Ollie Marion Shadrix and the late Lois Margie Keaton Shadrix.
He lived his entire lifetime in this area, graduated from Villa Rica High School, served in the U.S. Army, and retired as center manager for United Parcel Service several years ago.
He enjoyed
NASCAR racing, football, crossword puzzles and preparing good “home cooked” meals. His greatest pleasure was in spending time with
his daughters and
their families and being with his
brothers and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jackie Weagel, Carl Shadrix, Ollie Shadrix, Patty Ariail and Gerald Shadrix.
Survivors include two daughters, Michelle (Kelly) Dennis, and Monica (Nathan) Rainwater, both of Winston, Georgia; three brothers, Wendell (Judy) Shadrix, of
Villa Rica, Gary (Diane) Shadrix, of Villa Rica, and Terry (Deborah) Shadrix, of Temple; four grandchildren, Macy(Cody) Preston, Mackenzie Dennis, Addy Rainwater and Grayson Rainwater; two great-grandsons, Graham Preston and Harry Preston; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In accordance
with family wishes,
he will be cremated and a memorial
service will be held
on Monday, Aug.
23, 2021, at 3 p.m.
at Waco Baptist Church with the Rev. Richard (Ricky) Shadrix officiating. Music will be by “Hi Baby’s” nephews, Bryan, Jared and Barry Shadrix and “Paw Paw’s Grands,” Macy and Cody Preston.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.
com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
