Hilda Johnson

Hilda Turner Johnson, 89, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
She was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Carroll County, the daughter of the late Grady Turner and Beulah Mae Morris Turner. She worked for Carrollton Surgical Group for more than 15 years and was a member of North Point Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Davis Johnson Jr.; son, Danny Duke; sisters, Frances Knight and Ruth Holcomb; and brothers, Arlin Turner and Carl Turner.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Jimmy Miles of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Whitney and Jonathan Kitchens of Villa Rica, and Brandi Wallis of Bremen; and two great grandchildren, Skyli Wallis and Chloe Wallis.
Graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. from Carrollton City Cemetery with Pastor Lee Wimberly officiating.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
