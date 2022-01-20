Heyward Monroe Baxter Jr., peacefully passed away surrounded by his family at Sacred Ground Hospice House on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
He was born in Cedartown, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 1948.
He was preceded in death by his father, Heyward Monroe Baxter Sr., and his mother, Evelyn Baxter Tamplin.
Heyward is survived by his wife, Kathy Baxter; children Ashle Baxter (Sumi Shane), of Lafayette, Colorado, Beau Baxter, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Rebekah Baxter of Knoxville, Tennessee; stepchildren, Brandon Bledsoe, of Knoxville, and Jennifer Bledsoe-Nix (Carl Nix), of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandson, Masa Shane Baxter, of Lafayette; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Larry Wallis, of Carrollton; and a host of family and friends.
Heyward attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton at a young age and later attended Farragut Christian Church in Farragut, Tennessee. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, and he remained a Georgia Bulldog fan.
Heyward served in the Army Reserves, where he held the rank of sergeant. He was a Sears Catalog merchant in Tazewell, Tennessee, and owned the Western Auto in Lenoir City, Lenoir City Fence Company, and Direct Maytag in Farragut.
He was a proud member of the Okefenokee Yacht Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Ground Hospice House at sacredgroundresidentialhospice.com, or by mail at: Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918
A graveside service for Heyward was held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell, TN.
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Baxter family.
