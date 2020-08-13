Hershel Howard

Hershel E. “Poppie” Howard, 86, of Roopville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1933, in Roopville, Georgia, son of the late-Robert Louie “R.L” Howard and -Mammie Norton Howard. He graduated from Roopville High School and attended Berry College. He was a retired educator having started teaching at Whitefield County High School and ended his career at Carrollton High School after more than 30 years. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading and antiquing.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Gertis Howard and Raymond Howard; and sister, Irene Baughtman.
He is survived by his brother, Rayburn Lamar Howard; his seven daughters, Gretta Milam of Lagrange, Aimee Trippe of White Plains, Alabama, Mareia Richardson of Carrollton, Regeneia Smith of Gadsden, Alabama, Lenetta Shadinger of Carrollton, Gretchen Elmore of Gadsden, Alabama, and Heather Massey of Roopville; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Jerry Ledbetter officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
