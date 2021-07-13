Herman Tyson

Mr. Herman
Watson Tyson, 89,
of Carrollton,
Georgia, passed
away on Friday, July
9, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1931, in
Villa Rica, Georgia,
the son of the late
Mr. Thomas Watson Tyson and the
late Mrs. Louella Timmons Tyson.
Mr. Tyson was a veteran of the U.S.
Air Force, proudly serving during the Korean War. He worked as a lineman crew leader for Georgia Power
retiring after 32 years of service.
Mr. Tyson
enjoyed golf, singing Christian music
and riding his Harley. He was a member
of Utopia Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tyson was preceded in
death by his brothers, Lewis Tyson and
Ralph Tyson; and
his sisters, Katherine Robertson, Marie Daniell and Marion Norton.
Mr. Tyson is survived by his daughter, Elaine Tyson, of Atlanta; his sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Larry Weems, of Lithia Springs; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Marvin and Elisabeth Tyson, of Carrollton, Kinney Tyson, of Carrollton and Hubert and
Linda Tyson, of Temple; several
nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Monday, July 12, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral services with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard on Monday,
July 12, 2021, at
2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Garland Odom officiating. Interment followed in Melrose Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Herman Watson Tyson to Utopia Baptist Church, 2932 Tyson Road, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180 or The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, One Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, North Carolina 28201.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
