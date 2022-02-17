Herman Morris

Herman Gerald Morris, 75, of Woodland, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
He was born May 19, 1946, son on the late John Horace Morris and Ailene Henson.
Herman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He then worked at Nabisco for 30+ years until his retirement. Herman was a member of Douglas Chapel Church of God.
In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruth Morris; stepfather, Bill Grant; brother, Larry Morris; son-in-law, Chad Wysner; and great-grandson, Clayton Arrington.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Cathy Haynes Morris; children, Amanda and Rod Arrington, Tina Wysner, Sharon and Brad Pitmon, and Rhonda Morris; grandchildren, Bailey and Amber Arrington, Brittany Sartin, Mason Wysner, Cullen Pitmon, and Haley Allen; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Arrington, Raylee Sartin, Kayleigh Sartin and Anna Sartin; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 12 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. James Massengill officiating. Interment will follow in the Douglas Chapel Church of God Cemetery. The American Legion Post #143 will provide military honors and the following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Terri Chandler, Clifton Bagby, Al Willis, Aubrey Newell, Erick Childers and Robert Garret.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel, Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
