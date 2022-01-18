Herman Eugene Woody, 71, of Villa
Rica, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022,
at his residence following an extended illness.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at J. Collins Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Rob Hutto officiating.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollins
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica
is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.