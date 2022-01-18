Herman Eugene Woody, 71, of Villa

Rica, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022,

at his residence following an extended illness.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at J. Collins Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Rob Hutto officiating.

