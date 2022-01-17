Mr. Herman Eugene Woody, 71, of Villa Rica, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born March 4, 1950, in Buchanan, the son of the late John Woody and the late Victoria "Sally" Davis Woody. He was retired from Vulcan Material where he was a Yuke Dump Truck Operator. He was a Christian and enjoyed riding horses, watching westerns and enjoyed going to the Mountains.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Ruby Woody, Bobby Woody, Robert Woody, Pat Woody, Clifford Woody, J. W. Woody and Hoyt Woody.
Survivors includes his wife, Patricia George Woody of Villa Rica; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Stephanie George of Villa Rica; two sisters, Eloise Alexander of Villa Rica, and Louise Boyd of Atlanta; brother, Larry Woody of Cedartown; two grandchildren, Elijah Pritt and Kaeden Pope.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at J. Collins Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Rob Hutto officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as Honorary Pallbearers: J. T. George, Elijah Pritt and Kaeden Pope. Interment will follow in Powell Chapel Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Mason Pope, Josh George, Robert Venson, Kenneth George, Cody Prather and David McAplin.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
