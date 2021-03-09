Mr. Henry Paul Smith, 96, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Mr. Smith was born on April 9, 1924, in the Macedonia community of Cleburne County, Alabama, to the late John Henry and Ludie Levada Smith.
He was retired from Southwire where he worked as a shipping clerk. He also enjoyed raising cattle and working on his farm. He was a member of Crumley’s Chapel of Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Vernell Smith.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Everett and Janice Smith, of Ranburne, and Darnell and Jan Smith, of Carrollton, Georgia; his grandchildren and their spouses, Chris Smith, Tara and Shane Bivin, Brandon and Mary Ann Smith, Ashleigh Elder, Kevin Rogers, and Adam Rogers; his great-grandchildren and their spouses, Sydney Elder, Dylan and Liza Jane Smith, Blake and Rhiannon Bivin, James Rogers, Jack Rogers, and Tiffany and Kyle Granger; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. The Rev. Duran Teague and the Rev. Kyle Morrow officiated. Valerie Cofield provided the music. Pallbearers were Chris Smith, Shane Bivin, Blake Bivin, Brandon Smith, Dylan Smith, Kevin Rogers and Adam Rogers.
Interment followed the services at Crumley’s Chapel Church of God Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.