Helen Smith

Helen Marie Smith, 67, of Bowdon, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1953, in Fulton County, Georgia, daughter of the late Robert Allen Arnold and the late Rachael Thrower Arnold.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne Arnold, Robert Arnold, and Eddie Arnold.
She is survived by her husband, Lamer “L.C.” Smith, of Bowdon; her children, Kimberley (Kerry) Patterson, of Carrollton, Steven Smith, of Bowdon, and Matthew Smith, of Villa Rica; sisters, Sandra (Tommy) Bell and Nancy (Howard) McCormick, both of Roopville; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. from New Springs Methodist Church in Heard County. In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body has been cremated.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.