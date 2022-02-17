Helen Wright Sims, 90, a resident of Pine Knoll Nursing and Rehab, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Mrs. Sims was born on April 26, 1931, in Cleburne County, Alabama, to the late Marion and Mary Lee Sims.
She was retired from Sewell’s Manufacturing where she worked as a seamstress. She was also a member of Veal Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Paul Sims; her son, Joseph Mark Sims; her brothers, Junior Wright, Gary Wright and Roy Wright; and her sisters, Christine Adair and Alice Ruth Wright.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Denney Burns; her grandsons and their spouses, Scott and Amanda Rogers, and Scoot and Jennifer Rogers; her great-grandsons, Reid and Wes Rogers; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Cecil and Francoise Wright and Bill and Sandy Wright; her sister, Faye Gunnells, her daughter-in-law, Sherrie Sims; her sister-in-law, Becky Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Mike Powers and Scoot Rogers will officiate. Pallbearers will be Kevin Gunnells, Jon Wright, Sammy Wright, Greg Wright, Darrell Wright and Pete Wright. Tim Lee, Jake Lee and Toby Bryant will be honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow the service at Veal Cemetery.
Prior to the service on Friday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
