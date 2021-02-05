Ms. Helen Lucille Storm Glenn, 77, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
She was born April 21, 1943, in Morris, Illinois, the daughter of the late Mr. Martin Jens Storm and the late Mrs. Mildred Marie Holm Storm. She worked as a seamstress at Sewell’s in Temple for many years and most recently worked in janitorial at Dillard’s.
Ms. Glenn enjoyed completing crossword puzzles. She loved her family and cherished having Sunday dinners at home with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Storm, and her sister, Phyllis Storm.
Ms. Glenn is survived by her sister, Rose Mehochko of Illinois; her niece, Corie and Jeff Stanley of Villa Rica and her nephew, Charles and Jennifer Brown of Douglasville; her great-niece and great-nephew, Tiffany Davidson, Jessie Brown, and Hunter Yearta of Roopville; great-nieces and nephews, Logan Earwood, Paisley Earwood, Abigail Brown, and Eli Brown, all of Roopville.
In accordance with Ms. Glenn’s wishes, she will be cremated and no service is scheduled at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
