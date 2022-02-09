Hazel Nuckolls, 94, a resident of The Stewart House and formerly of Bowdon, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Mrs. Nuckolls war born on April 9, 1927, in Bowdon to the late Thomas and Evie Lovvorn.
She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and was retired from Sony
but had also worked for many years at
J.C. Griffins in Bowdon. She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed gardening and canning and using those ingredients to prepare meals for her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.T. Nuckolls; her siblings, Stewart Lovvorn, Mary Will Lovvorn, and Ray Lovvorn and his wife, Margie.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-laws, Carole N. Cook, Judy N.
and Phil Carter, and Paula N. and Mike Waters, all of Carrollton; her grandchildren and their spouses, Charisse C. and
Nick Fournaris of Canton, Lance and Noreen Carter of Cumming, Chad
Cook of Bowdon, Christy Carter Bowman of Monroe, N.C., Cam and Jessica Waters of Woodstock, and Cory and Caitlin Waters of Bowdon; her great-grandchildren, Kara Bowman, Alyssa Bowman, Ella Waters, Charli Waters, Tatum Waters, Piper Waters, Sydney Waters, Audrey Waters, Krissy Waters, Anna Fournaris, and Van Fournaris; her siblings and their spouses, Wayne and Glenda Lovvorn and Doyle and Delsie Lovvorn; and her sister-in-law, Wynelle Lovvorn.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church. The Rev. Gary Stewart and the Rev. Darnell Teal will officiate. Mr. Mike Waters will offer a eulogy. Pallbearers will be Chad Cook, Lance Carter, Cam Waters, Cory Waters, Jimmy Kemp, Mitch Lovvorn, Nick Fournaris and Tim Lovvorn. Steve Kemp and Phil Carter will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the services on Saturday, the family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Nuckolls’ memory to Corinth Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 116, Bowdon, GA 30108.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.