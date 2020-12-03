Mrs. Hazel Johnson Norton, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020. She was 96.
Mrs. Norton was born on Feb. 29, 1924, in Bowdon to the late Olin and Ara Page Johnson.
She was a homemaker and a member of Bowdon Baptist Church. She was devoted to her family and friends and loved cooking and sewing for them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buna N. Norton; her son-in-law, Alton Henderson; her sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Charles Norris; and her grandson, Stephen Lance Henderson.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Diana Norton, of Bowdon; her daughters and son-in-law, Gloria and Bud Alexander, of Snellville, Georgia, and Charlsie Henderson of Heflin, Alabama; 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private graveside was held for Mrs. Norton and Bowdon City Cemetery.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.