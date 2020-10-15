Hazel Dobbs, 98, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
A service will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117. Interment will follow in Flat Rock Cemetery. Viewing will be on Thursday, Oct, 15, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
