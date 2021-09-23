Mrs. Hazel
Cook Brown, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on
Monday, Sept. 13,
2021, at her residence.
She was born on
Aug. 21, 1934, in Whitesburg, Georgia, the daughter of the
late Bob Cook and
the late Mrs. Annie
Mae Dean Crook.
She was a member
of the Grace
Covenant Church in Carrollton, Georgia.
Mrs. Brown
retired from Sony
and she had previously worked in the jewelry department at
Walmart for a number
of years. Mrs. Brown sold Avon where
she was in the Presidents Club for many years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Cecil Brown.
Survivors include her children, Diane Cornelison, of Scottsboro, Alabama, Bill Brown, of Carrollton, Susan
Rager, of Grant Town, West Virginia, and
Mike Brown, of Carrollton; 14 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was conducted on Friday, Sept. 17,
2021, at 7 p.m. from the Victory Tabernacle Ministries, 97 Glenn Way in Carrollton.
To send condolences to the family visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
