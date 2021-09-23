Mrs. Hazel

Cook Brown, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on

Monday, Sept. 13,

2021, at her residence.

She was born on

Aug. 21, 1934, in Whitesburg, Georgia, the daughter of the

late Bob Cook and

the late Mrs. Annie

Mae Dean Crook.

She was a member

of the Grace

Covenant Church in Carrollton, Georgia.

Mrs. Brown

retired from Sony

and she had previously worked in the jewelry department at

Walmart for a number

of years. Mrs. Brown sold Avon where

she was in the Presidents Club for many years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Cecil Brown.

Survivors include her children, Diane Cornelison, of Scottsboro, Alabama, Bill Brown, of Carrollton, Susan

Rager, of Grant Town, West Virginia, and

Mike Brown, of Carrollton; 14 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was conducted on Friday, Sept. 17,

2021, at 7 p.m. from the Victory Tabernacle Ministries, 97 Glenn Way in Carrollton.

