Mrs. Hattie Mae Lawson Daniel Jones, 83, of Bowdon, Ga. passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Bowdon. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery Bowdon. Her viewing will be Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Walker Funeral Hone Chapel Carrollton from 3:30-7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral services must wear mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.