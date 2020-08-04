Harold Owens

Harold Bernard Owens, of Douglasville, Georgia, on the morning of July 29, 2020, at 4:08 a.m., passed away to be with the Lord at the age of 79.
Harold was born in Feb 20, 1941, to Theodore and Mary Rita Owens of Flint, Michigan, and the first son of 10 siblings.
Harold joined the Army in 1960 and he traveled Europe with the Army Band before returning home where he excelled in the profession of a loan officer. He was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church and a firm believer in our Heavenly Father. He enjoyed spending time telling stories with his family and close friends. He had a passion for life and a love for all.
He is proceeded by Theodore and Mary Rita Owens, Kevin and Don Owens. He is survived by his wife Edna Jean Owens, eight children; Mary Meyer, Eileen Owens, Cheryl Phillips (Matt), Chris Owens, Patrick Owens, Lisa McKown (Scott), Theodore Owens, and Rita Green (Jacob), nine grandchildren, Mollie, Anna, Lily, Ethan, Regan, Alayna, Josiah, Jameson, and Rita and three great grandchildren, Zachary, Kolten and Flynn. He is also survived by his seven siblings, Stan Owens (Jeannine), Shirley Murray, Paul (Linda), Kathleen Owens, Tom Owens (Tiffany), David Owens (Candy) and Theresa Owens (Ralph Hojnacki).
According to Mr. Owens’s wishes, he was cremated. Memorial Services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 4401 Prestley Mill Road in Douglasville at 12 p.m. with Father Joe officiating. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.
