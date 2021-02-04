Dr. Harold McLendon was born in Blakely, Georgia, on May 5, 1929. He was the only child of William Leslie and Mary Lizzie McLendon.
He graduated from Damascus High School as valedictorian of his class. Dr. McLendon attended Emory University in Valdosta and Atlanta receiving his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine in 1954. At this time, Harold was accepted into a four-year residency program in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Emory University, Grady Memorial Hospital.
Harold served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for four years. He was married in 1952 to the late Helen Mae Rodgers and had three children, Deborah Anne McLendon, Dr. Harold McLendon, Jr. and Dr. Keith McLendon.
In 1958, Harold began a 35 Year practice of OBGYN in Carrollton, Georgia. He enjoyed being involved in a wonderful group practice of very outstanding doctors for Tanner Memorial Hospital. He served as a member of the medical staff in various positions including chief of staff.
Harold began his spiritual walk with the Lord when he was 12 years of age. After his education was completed, he began a much deeper commitment of faith by becoming a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church. He served in multiple responsibilities including chairman of the Board of Deacons and teaching many Sunday school classes. In 1978, Harold took a month-long mission in the country of Jordan at the Azloun Southern Baptist Hospital where he counseled and trained their medical staff to become better providers of medical care.
Harold was very active in community activities and was elected to the Carrollton City School Board, later becoming Chairman of the Board. He also served with the Parents Teacher Association. In 1993, Dr. McLendon retired from practicing OBGYN to enjoy traveling with his family. About five years later, Harold decided that he had been blessed in his life and had developed a caring heart for volunteering his services. He began a search to find a place where doctors could volunteer their specialties to those who were unable to pay for their medical needs. This led him to the Hilton Head VIM Clinic where he volunteered for about nine years.
In 2000, Harold and Maggie Morrison met and began another chapter in both of their lives. They were of the same faith, went to same church and were married in 2001. They have enjoyed having a blessed marriage as well as a loving family relationship.
Harold is survived by his wife, Maggie; his three children, Deborah Anne Meade (Gordie), Dr. Harold McLendon Jr., (Melissa), Dr. Keith McLendon (Deb). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Postlewait (Patrick), Dr. Jenna Schroy (Rodd), Elizabeth Chapo (John), and Mary Powell (Chase), Martin Rodgers McLendon (Ginny), William Leslie McLendon; and great-grandchild (Hudson Powell).
His extended family members are Joey Morrison (Lori), and Neal Morrison (Lanier); grandchildren, David Morrison (Becky), Kristen Hoover (Chris), Lori Mallard (Brandon), Bradley Morrison (Amanda), Elli McAdams (Wes), and Gray Morrison; as well as eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Lowcountry or Okatie Baptist Church, both located in Bluffton, S.C.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
