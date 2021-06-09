Funeral services for Harold R. Horton, 85, of Lineville, will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Benefield Funeral Chapel with Brandon Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel East Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday before services begin.
Mr. Horton passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Tanner-East Alabama Medical Center in Wedowee.
Survivors include, three daughters, Ann East (Wendell), of Millerville, Deborah Phillips, of Lineville, and Lori McCain (Tim), of Mellow Valley; three sons, Roger Horton, of Tuscaloosa, Dale Horton (Gina), of Carrollton, Georgia, and David Horton (Judy), of Woodland; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruby Maxwell of Tennessee; and special companion, Margaret Stillwell.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Phillips, Greg Phillips, Noah Horton, Bradley B. Horton, Anthony Wood and Tommy Overton.
A Georgia native, Mr. Horton was born on Feb. 25, 1936, the son of Coy and Nannie L. Veneable Horton. He was Baptist by faith and was a self-employed truck driver.
Mr. Horton was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Horton; and
a grandson, Bryan East.
