Mr. Harold Vincent Demaine Jr., 64, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
He was born on March 16, 1956, in Smithfield, Rhode Island, the son of the late Mr. Harold Vincent Demaine Sr., and the late Mrs. Pauline Govoni Bisignano. Mr. Demaine served in the U.S. Army for four years. He was the Senior Fabricator for YKK for over 20 years.
He taught Sunday School for 14 years and was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. He loved to teach first grade Sunday School, cooking on his smoker, tinkering around in his garage, but most of all loved his children and family.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dixie Amanda Anderson; daughters and sons-in-law, Mindy Demaine Hessing, of Meridian, Idaho, Sharon
and Tan Rivers,
of Douglasville, Georgia, Nicole
and Michael Dobbs, of Villa Rica, Georgia, Victoria Demaine, of Temple; sons, Derrick Powers, of Temple, Harold Demaine III of Temple; sisters, Cheryl Demaine,
of Rhode Island, Marsha Bodreau,
of Rhode Island,
Ellen Perron, of Rhode Island; brothers, Gordon Demaine, of Florida, Edward Demaine, of Florida; nine grandchildren, Dominick, Donovan, Hayleigh, Shawn, Jacob, Aishia, Ashley, Jacob and Alayna. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica
on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Kevin Williams officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements, 770-459-3694.
