Harold Boyce, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Nov.
15, 2020.
A memorial
service will be
held on Saturday,
Nov. 21, 2020, at 4
p.m. from Martin
and Hightower
Heritage Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday
from 2 p.m. until the hour or service.
In lieu of flowers,
for those who choose
to do so, the family
has requested
memorial contributions be made in Harold’s memory to Carroll County Emergency Shelter, P. O. Box
2192, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences can be
sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and
Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge
of the arrangements.
