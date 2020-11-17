Harold Boyce, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Nov.

15, 2020.

A memorial

service will be

held on Saturday,

Nov. 21, 2020, at 4

p.m. from Martin

and Hightower

Heritage Chapel.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday

from 2 p.m. until the hour or service.

In lieu of flowers,

for those who choose

to do so, the family

has requested

memorial contributions be made in Harold’s memory to Carroll County Emergency Shelter, P. O. Box

2192, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.

Messages of condolences can be

sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and

Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge

of the arrangements.