Grover Green

Mr. Grover John Green, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away

on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Mr. Green was

born in Carroll

County, Georgia, on March 10, 1930, the

son of the late Charlie Green and Lula Parker Green.

He was a veteran, having served in

the U.S. Army for

13 years and during

the Korean Conflict. During his working career he was a lineman and a dispatcher for Carroll EMC for 40 years.

Survivors include

his wife, Shirley

Ruth Robinson

Green; sons and

daughters-in-law,

Johnny and Callie

Green of Carrollton, David and Jan Green of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law,

Kathy and Ricky

Shipp of Villa Rica;

six grandchildren,

seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Charlsie Lee, of Temple.

A graveside service and interment will be

on Wednesday, March

3, 2021. at 2 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens. American Legion Post #143

will provide military honors. Pallbearers

will be Cole Lovvorn, Jacob Lewis, Michael Green, Joseph Green and Derrick Green.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral

Home of Carrollton

has charge of arrangements.

Service information

Mar 3
Graveside Service & Interment
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
2:00PM
Carroll Memory Gardens
914 Stripling Chapel Rd
Carrollton, GA 30116
