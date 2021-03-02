Grover Green

Mr. Grover John Green, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away
on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Mr. Green was
born in Carroll
County, Georgia, on March 10, 1930, the
son of the late Charlie Green and Lula Parker Green.
He was a veteran, having served in
the U.S. Army for
13 years and during
the Korean Conflict. During his working career he was a lineman and a dispatcher for Carroll EMC for 40 years.
Survivors include
his wife, Shirley
Ruth Robinson
Green; sons and
daughters-in-law,
Johnny and Callie
Green of Carrollton, David and Jan Green of Carrollton; daughter and son-in-law,
Kathy and Ricky
Shipp of Villa Rica;
six grandchildren,
seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Charlsie Lee, of Temple.
A graveside service and interment will be
on Wednesday, March
3, 2021. at 2 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens. American Legion Post #143
will provide military honors. Pallbearers
will be Cole Lovvorn, Jacob Lewis, Michael Green, Joseph Green and Derrick Green.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral
Home of Carrollton
has charge of arrangements.
