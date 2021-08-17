Gregory Lynn Buchanan, 58, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug, 12,

2021.

Funeral services

will be conducted

on Tuesday, Aug.

17, 2021, at 1 p.m.

at Walker Funeral

Home Chapel on Carrollton. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Church cemetery in Bowdon, Georgia. Viewing will be on Monday, Aug. 16,

2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.

at Walker Funeral

Home Chapel in Carrollton.

For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear a mask for the viewing and funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street in Carrollton.

