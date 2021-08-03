Grayson Kole Smith, 8, of Heflin, Alabama, passed away on July 31, 2021, after bravely battling a life-long illness.
Grayson was born on Feb. 15, 2013, with a multitude of congenital problems. He was given no chance to survive a few days, much less eight years. But in spite of his prognosis, he did live and through his Facebook page, Grayson’s Story, touched countless lives around the world.
He was a huge Atlanta Braves fan, loved Alabama football, and enjoyed being able to spend time in the outdoors when he could.
Grayson is survived by his parents, Kendyl and Jennifer Smith; his brothers, Alex Witt, and Slate Smith; his grandparents, Joan and Marty Otwell; his uncle, Derek Smith; his first cousin, Madilynn Smith; and his great-aunt and great-uncle, Jan and Darrell Teal.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Styles and Jerri Pollard; and great-grandfather, Louis Mars.
Funeral services
will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at noon at Freedom Baptist Church in Ranburne, Alabama. Bro. Jerome Whaley and Bro. Alton Stamey will officiate. Marcus Witt, Marty Otwell, Derek Smith, Russ Bolan and Alex Jackson.
The family will receive friends at Freedom Baptist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The family has requested that those attending the funeral wear bright colors to celebrate Grayson’s life.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
