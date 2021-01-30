Grady Luke Sr.,
73, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Jan.
21, 2021.
Graveside services will be conducted
on Saturday, Jan.
30, 2021, at noon at Asbury Cemetery
in Temple, Georgia.
His viewing will be
on Friday, Jan. 29,
2021, at Walker
Home Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of
the family and others,
the family request
that everyone wear
a mask to the viewing and to the graveside service.
Arrangements Entrusted to Walker Funeral Home,
709 Alabama St. Carrollton.
