Grady Luke Sr.,

73, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Jan.

21, 2021.

Graveside services will be conducted

on Saturday, Jan.

30, 2021, at noon at Asbury Cemetery

in Temple, Georgia.

His viewing will be

on Friday, Jan. 29,

2021, at Walker

Home Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For the safety of

the family and others,

the family request

that everyone wear

a mask to the viewing and to the graveside service.

Arrangements Entrusted to Walker Funeral Home,

709 Alabama St. Carrollton.

To plant a tree in memory of Grady Luke, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.