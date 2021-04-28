Mrs. Grace Todd, 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Mrs. Todd was
born in Carroll County, Georgia,
on April 4, 1938,
the daughter of
the late Andrew Wilson Reaves and Minnie Lee Cook Reaves.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she served as secretary for 24 years.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Todd; children,
Terri (Mark) Hornsby, of Carrollton, Debbie (Ronald) Rayburn,
of Whitesburg,
Steven Todd, of Bowdon; grandchildren,
Matt (Tracey) Hornsby, Mike Hornsby, Jillian
Todd; great-grand-
children, Hayes Hornsby and Hattie Hornsby; brothers, Aaron Reaves, Lee Reaves.
Besides her
parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilson Reaves, Bonny Joe Reaves, Paul Reaves; sisters, Alma Grizzard, Annie Couch and half brother, Jay Kelley.
Funeral service
will be on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the
chapel of Almon Funeral Home
with the Rev. J.W. Wallis officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral
Home on Wednesday from noon until
2 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Matt Hornsby, Mike Hornsby,
Marty Smith, David Haynes, Coby
Smith and Tracy Gordon. Honorary pallbearers will be Tonya Spinks, Judy Johnson, Wendi Turner, Megan Wilson and Sharon Dills.
A private family interment will be at Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tony Morris officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 102 Dixie St., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
