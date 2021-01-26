Mrs. Grace “Granny” Harrelson, 70, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1950, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Paul Chandler and the late Mrs. Emma Hunter Chandler. She was a homemaker who loved her grandkids. Mrs. Harrelson was a devoted member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harrelson was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Harrelson; her brothers, Junior Chandler and Neal Chandler; her sisters, Essie Plunkett and Joann Jordan; her grandchild, Essie Erlenbusch; and her nephew, Bart Potate.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Regina and Justin Erlenbusch, of Temple; her sister and brother-in-law, Polly and Larry Potate, of Temple; her sister-in-law, Laura Chandler, of East Point; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Melanie Chandler, of Locust Grove, and Brant and Marie Chandler, of Winston; brother-in-law, Chester Plunkett, of Fayetteville; and three grandchildren, Chandler, Lincoln and Sara.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services were conducted on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Freedom Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Shae Tallent officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Chandler Erlenbush, Jason Erlenbush, Larry Potate Jr., Chester Paul Plunkett, Wesley Brown and Trae Brown. Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Chandler, Brant Chandler and Lincoln Erlenbusch. Interment will follow in Melrose Hills Memorial Park in Villa Rica, Georgia.
“But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.” — 1st Peter 5:10 KJV
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
