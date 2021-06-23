Grace Parson Camp, 98, of Douglasville, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. from the J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Ephesus Cemetery.

