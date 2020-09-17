Mrs. Grace Lee Smith Brown, 86, of Tallapoosa, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020, in a local healthcare facility.
She was born on March 10, 1934, in Bowdon, Georgia, the daughter of the late-Walter Howard Smith and -Lizzy Crews Smith.
Mrs. Brown was a member of West View Baptist Church and a retired machine operator of American Thread Company. Following her retirement, she enjoyed taking care of children in her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Brown, and a sister, Mattie Whitman.
Survivors include her children, David and Lisa Mayes of Bremen, Regina and Alan Bates of LaGrange; brother, Wintford and Linda Smith of Buchanan; four grandchildren, Paul and Amanda Mayes, of Bremen, Kyle and Stephanie Mayes, of Bremen; Megan Bates of LaGrange, Alan (A.J.) and Madison Bates of LaGrange; five great-grandchildren, Dawson, James, Charles, Maura and Bo; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service officiated by Reverend Paul Southern following the Covid-19 guidelines. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Paul Mayes, Kyle Mayes, Alan (A.J.) Bates, Stephen Southern, Chase Dycus and Joey Ray.
Interment will follow in Mt. Zion West Church Cemetery.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
