Gordon Kemp Smith, 70, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021.
Gordon was born in Key Biscayne, Florida, to the late Joseph Newton Smith and Gloria Bevis Smith.
At the age of 13, the Smith family relocated to Atlanta where Gordon’s dad Joe Smith would teach at the Georgia school of Architect.
Gordon graduated from North Atlanta High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Georgia in Journalism.
In fall 1993, Gordon met Cindy Shoemaker and they wed on July 4, 1995, at their beloved home on the Prado in Ansley Park in Atlanta. Gordon and his wife formed Gordon Smith Creative an Emmy-award-winning broadcast company they ran together for 30 years. Gordon won six Emmys and two Grammys during his career in broadcast TV. In 2018, Gordon retired and he and Cindy moved to Newnan, Georgia.
Gordon was a renaissance man. He loved to read and had an impressive library in his home where he especially loved to work on documentaries. He loved to play golf and was a member of the Ansley Golf Club for over 40 years. He was well-versed in many subjects, particularly television production.
He was like a professor to his friends and family. Those who knew him would seek him out for his knowledge. He was gentle and well spoken.
Gordon was a wonderful husband and father. He was a loving Pop to his grandchildren. Gordon was gifted with a beautiful mind and much wisdom.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy Cornelia Smith, of Newnan; five children, Shane Stanford, of Carrollton, Benjamin Stanford, of Newnan, Paris Jacobs, of Virginia, Ryan Smith, of Palmetto, and Hethur McNeal, of Atlanta; cousins, Nancy and Burl White, of Jacksonville, Florida, and 10 grandchildren.
As were Gordon’s final wishes, a small gathering was held on April 4, 2021, at his parent’s final resting place in his honor. Gordon wished a special shout out to Larry Robinson, John Heinen, Michael Carr, Jon Wassser and Pete Turbiville.
