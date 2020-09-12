Gloria Jean Sutton, 72, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Graveside service and interment will be on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
In accordance with current COVID guidelines, anyone attending the service should remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear a mask.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
