Gloria Nabors

Gloria Ann Nabors, 71, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Mrs. Nabors was born on Jan. 28, 1951, in Buford, the daughter of the late Wilber Huey Williford and Martha Williams Williford. She was a homemaker and a member of Heritage Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Greg Nabors; son, Thomas Gregory Nabors; daughter, Courtney Gail Nabors Castelan; grandchildren, Jayden Tyree Walker, Leo Tyreek Crowder, Ava Grace Crowder; brothers, Sonny Williford, Joe Williford, John Williford, Doug Williford; sisters, Helen Richardson, Allie Whisenant, Brenda Connell, Teri Raven; and several neices and nephews.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Gilreath officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the service hour.
Interment will be in Holly Hill Memorial Park, 359 SW Broad St. in Fairburn at 3:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Keith Nix, Rod Williford, Brandon Whisenant, Dewayne Williford, Gary Mundy and Chad Williford.
Messages of condolance may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
