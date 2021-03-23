Mrs. Gloria Jean Kilgore, 77, of Heflin, Alabama, passed away on March 18, 2021.
Mrs. Kilgore was born on Feb. 20, 1944, in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late John Harris and Melba Jean Williamson. She was retired from Cleburne County Schools where she worked as a bus driver. She was also a member of Crumley’s Chapel Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood Kilgore; and her son-in-law, Dennis Ledbetter; her father-in-law, Alvin Kilgore; her brothers-in-law, Stanley Kilgore and Dennis Preston.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Malinda Ledbetter, Renea and Larry Huddleston, and Susan and Tom McGraw; her grandchildren and their spouses, Mekia and Joseph McCormick, Brooke and Steven Holland, Brandon and Nikki Ledbetter, Crystal and Kelly Smith, Brenna and Jarred Rutherford, Arista Holt and Jason, and Austin Fordham; her great-grandchildren, Karis, Ayla, Kaden, Addie, Clarke Amos, Carter, Olivia, Averi, Hensley, Branson, Waylon, Cylas, and Wyatt; her brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Diane Williamson; her mother-in-law, Bennie Kilgore; her sister-in-law, Joan Preston Merrill; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Peppa.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Crumley’s Chapel Church of God. Bro. Neal Fowler, Bro. W.H. Ford, Bro. Keith Fordham and Bro. Kyle Morrow will officiate. Pallbearers will be Joshua Williamson, Jared Williamson, Rob Kilgore, Scotty Preston, Austin Fordham and Spencer Kilgore. Interment will follow at Cleburne Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. (Georgia Time).
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so can make contributions to Mrs. Kilgore’s family to help offset medical expenses by sending funds via Paypal to Renea395@gmail.com.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rain waterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.