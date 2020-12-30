Gloria Emory

Gloria C. Emory, 76, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
She spent six and a half years in the Army Nurse Corps — one of those years in Vietnam — and was awarded two Bronze Stars for meritorious service in Vietnam and the Army Commendation Medal from Fort Benning.
Her son, Benjamin Dorsey Emory, was born on Nov. 6, 1973, and the Emory family moved to Carrollton in September 1976.
Born at Fort McPherson, she and her sister (Darlene Townsend) moved a lot in their earlier years as their father was in the military. Gloria received a degree in nursing at Georgia State University early in life and then later went on to receive her Masters in Psychology at West Georgia College. She later became a certified nursing service administrator at Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton, and later served Tanner Medical Center as Vice President and the COO from September 1976 to April 2001. Her accomplishments include being the recipient of a Business and Professional Women (BPW) scholarship from the Forest Park Club, which helped her to begin her professional education at the Crawford Long Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her diploma in 1965. She has served in hospitals at Fort McPherson, Walter Reed, and Fort Benning, and the Third Surgical Hospital in Don Tam, Vietnam.
She taught at Crawford Long School of Nursing and at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton. She was an innovator of the Gateway Program, Women’s Center and nursing scholarship program. She helped create the Georgia Nurses Association District No. 26. In 1987, she was honored as a Woman of Achievement by the Business and Professional Women of Carrollton for outstanding service in her career.
She was a wonderful person and will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Eburn Dorsey Emory Jr., her son Benjamin Dorsey Emory, and her sister, Darlene Townsend.
A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at West Georgia Memorial Park with American Legion Post#143 providing military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Best Friends Animal Society in Atlanta, 4874 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.