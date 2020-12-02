Glenn Kelley

Glenn Franklin Kelley, 86, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Sunday evening, Nov. 29, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1934, in Buchanan, Georgia, the son of the late Edward “Ed” Kelley and the late Bertie Beatrice Kiser Kelley.
Mr. Kelley was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors, with 30 years of service. Following retirement, he did custom wood work, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was a longtime member of Eastside Baptist Church in Carrollton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Edward M. Kelley, Vann L. Kelley, and Donald H. “Buddy” Kelley.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Marjorie Kelley; and stepson, Garland Schuler; both of Temple, Georgia.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held with burial in the Buchanan City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
