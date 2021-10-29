Glenn Barnett quietly moved from this world to his heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
After moving to Carroll County about five years ago to be close to family, Glenn spent the last two years under the loving care of the wonderful team at The Stewart House, the compassionate caretakers of West Georgia sitter group, his family, and the kind staff of Sacred Journey Hospice.
Family, friends, and caregivers will miss Glenn’s gentle, quiet manner, calm spirit, and sense of humor.
Glenn is the son of Claire (Hall) Barnett and Dil G. Barnett. He was born on Aug. 27, 1951. After graduating from Cedartown High School in 1969, Glenn attended Young Harris College and the University of Georgia.
Glenn spent much of his career in management roles with faith-based camps and retreat centers. He also enjoyed many other unique opportunities and work adventures, fueled by his passion for nature and the great outdoors.
Early in his career, he was a naturalist for Vogel State Park and later oversaw all naturalists for Georgia State Parks. For a time, he managed the nature center owned by three North Carolina universities in Highlands, North Carolina. He was a freelance photographer with exceptional expertise in outdoor and nature shoots. He loved to share his knowledge and passion for plants, animals, photography, and mountain music. He did that in a variety of ways including serving as a popular instructor at the John Campbell Folk School in North Carolina.
Glenn loved the North Carolina mountains and, while he spent much of his time there, he did work and travel throughout the Southeastern United States, and once worked in a camp in Oregon.
Glenn felt most at home in the mountains, enjoying the beauty of God’s creation. He loved to hike, bike, camp, photograph, and work in beautiful places. Mountains, streams, and trails seemed to be his favorite places to visit and work. While he was content to be alone in beautiful places, he also enjoyed time with family and friends. Everyone enjoyed hearing about his adventures and he was a great resource when discussing plants, trees, animals, mountains, hiking, and camping.
Glenn was preceded in death by his mother, Claire (Hall) Barnett, and leaves behind his dad, Dil Barnett; his sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Barnett) Jackson and Daniel Jackson; niece, Katie (Jackson) Nalls; and family, nephew, Russ Jackson, and family, and many other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service and interment will be Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the
family at www.almon
funeralhome.com, or cards and notes of condolence may be sent to Carol Jackson (sister) c/o Almon Funeral Home.
Those wishing to share a gift in Glenn’s memory can make a contribution to Sacred Journey Hospice Care, 138 Peach Dr., McDonough, GA 30253, or John C. Campbell Folk School, 1 Folk School Rd., Brasstown, NC 28902.
In addition, because Glenn so loved to stroll and enjoy the beauty of the courtyard garden at The Stewart House, contributions for an outdoor swing to be placed there for others to enjoy may be sent to Carol.
The family wishes to thank all those who provided care, encouragement, and support for Glenn over the last two plus years as he dealt with the cruel disease of Lewy Body Dementia.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
