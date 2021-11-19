Glenda Swint, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at A Place Of Refuge Church, 106 Refuge Way in Carrollton.
Interment will follow in B & L Memorial Garden Carrollton. Her viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Walker funeral home in Carrollton from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral services must wear mask.
Arrangements Entrusted To Walker funeral home 709 Alabama St., Carrollton Georgia.
