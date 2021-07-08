Glenda Smith

Mrs. Glenda Butler Smith, 77, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on July 4, 2021.
Mrs. Smith was born on Nov. 30, 1943, to the late Henry and Myrl Butler. She was retired from Tanner Medical Center where she worked as a respiratory therapist. She was also a member of Bowdon Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Smith.
Survivors include her children, Greg Smith, and Lisa Bell; her grandchildren, Lance Leopard, Jared Bell, Ashley Lesnik and Tyler Smith; and her siblings and their spouses, Renda Butler, of Miami, Dianne and Phillip Robinson, of Bowdon, and Sue and Pat Hannah, also of Bowdon.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bowdon Baptist Church. The Rev. Ron Huggins will officiate. Interment will follow in Bowdon City Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
