Glenda Sue Kilgore Robison, 82, of Bowdon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Higgins Hospital in Bremen.
She was born on Aug. 06, 1938, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter of the late-Walter Kilgore and -Ruby Mae Dingler Kilgore.
Glenda was raised by entrepreneurs who opened a small grocery store on August, 27 1953. They had the first rotisserie chicken in Carrollton and offered the first crushed ice in town. Glenda worked in the store with her sister Nadine and enjoyed serving Susan Hayward along with everyone in our community. She was a homemaker and worked for more than 10 years as an artist at Printed Fabrics.
She is survived by her husband, M.C. Robison of Bowdon; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Lisa Robison of Carrollton and Joel and Amy Robison of Villa Rica; sister, Nadine Walton of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. from Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Milford Ballenger officiating.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
