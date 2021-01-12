Mrs. Glenda Sue Hurst, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed
away on Saturday,
Jan. 9, 2021. She was 63.
Mrs. Hurst was born on Oct. 25,
1957, in Anniston, Alabama, to Billy Trantham and Mary Beers. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Beers; her son, Michael Langley;
and her sister, Theresa, Milner.
Survivors include her husband, William Hurst; her father, Billy Trantham; her siblings and their spouses, Roger and Patty Trantham,
and Ray Trantham; her children and
their spouses, Ginny and Chris Smith,
Brad and Amanda Langley, and Frankie Langley; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Stacey and Scott Ford, Lacey and Michael Summerville, Derek Meeks, Mason Langley, Brian Langley, Hank Langley, Tracey Langley, Chloe Hester, Hunter Gazaway, Riley Ford, and Brantley Summerville; her nieces and nephews, Chris and Jasmine Trantham, Corey and Mallory Trantham, Bobby Trantham, Cody Trantham, James and Leigh Warren, Joseph and Kayla Warren, Nicole Brimer and Dawn Warren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. John Davis will officiate. Interment will be at Kansas Baptist Church Cemetery.
Prior to the service on Wednesday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
