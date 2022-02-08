Glenda Horton

Glenda Jo Sticher Horton, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Carroll County, daughter to the late Jesse Sticher and the late Roberta Williams Sticher.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Opal Sticher, Hazel Horsley, Ruby Pitts, Evelyn Williams, Joyce Ward, Larrue Hubbard, and Melba Keaton; and granddaughter, Jay Lynn Horton.
She is survived
by her husband, Doyal Horton, of Carrollton; her children and their spouses, Jeff and Teresa Horton, of Carrollton, Greg and Angela Horton, of Carrollton, Grant Horton, of Buford, and Amy and Randy Villarica, of Villa Rica; sister, Syble Helms, of Florida; brother, Wendell Sticher, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Chase Villarica, Brittany Pless, Stephen Rooks, Brooke Minis, and Brian Harris; and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Milford Ballenger and Pastor Blake Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Brian Harris, Stephen Rooks, Brian Chambers, Jason Sticher, Matthew Skinner, Jarod Smith, Scott Hubbard, and Todd Crook serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
