Mrs. Glenda Jo Swafford Finley, 72, of Fruithurst, Alabama, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Funeral Services will be conducted from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. David Finley and the Rev. Jason Hatchett officiating.

Paul Nixon, Steve Martin, Allen Martin, Randy McCullough, Brian Underwood and Kevin McManus will serve as pallbearers. Tracie Lepard, Kelley Matthews and David Shippey will serve

as honorary pallbear-

ers. Interment will follow in Centerpoint Cemetery.

Share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral

home.com.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Finley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.