Mrs. Glenda Jo Swafford Finley, 72, of Fruithurst, Alabama, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Funeral Services will be conducted from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. David Finley and the Rev. Jason Hatchett officiating.
Paul Nixon, Steve Martin, Allen Martin, Randy McCullough, Brian Underwood and Kevin McManus will serve as pallbearers. Tracie Lepard, Kelley Matthews and David Shippey will serve
as honorary pallbear-
ers. Interment will follow in Centerpoint Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
