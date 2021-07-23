Glenda Elaine Cook Chism, 60, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on July 12, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2:22 p.m. at West GA Memorial Park, 4194 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway in Carrollton, Georgia. Viewing will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
