Glenda Elaine Cook Chism, 60, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on July 12, 2021.

Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2:22 p.m. at West GA Memorial Park, 4194 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway in Carrollton, Georgia. Viewing will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

