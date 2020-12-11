Funeral service for Mrs. Glenda Alexander will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Vision Ministry Holiness Church, 659 Larkin St., Atlanta, Bishop Calvin Colquitt, Pastor. The body will lie in repose from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Elliott Parham Mortuary, 142 W. Center St., Carrollton.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Alexander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.