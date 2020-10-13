Gladys Evelyn Hunt age 91, of Mableton passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

She made her living as a seamstress for years and enjoyed sewing for her Concord Baptist Church family where she was an active member. Ms. Hunt is survived by her siblings, Alma Pace Bishop Thompson and Melvin “Buck” Pace and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gordon Clark Hunt and siblings, Johnnie Pace and Clifford Pace.

Funeral services will be held in White Columns Chapel Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs.

White Columns Chapel & Cremations is honored to serve the family of Ms. Gladys Evelyn Hunt.

Service information

Oct 15
Visitation
Thursday, October 15, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
White Columns Chapel
1115 Clay Rd SW
Mableton, GA 30126
Oct 15
Funeral Service
Thursday, October 15, 2020
2:00PM
White Columns Chapel
1115 Clay Rd SW
Mableton, GA 30126
