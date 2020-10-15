Gladys Evelyn Hunt, 91, of Mableton, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
She made her living as a seamstress for years and enjoyed sewing for her Concord Baptist Church family where she was an active member.
Ms. Hunt is survived by her siblings, Alma Pace Bishop Thompson, and, Melvin “Buck” Pace, numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gordon Clark Hunt; and siblings, Johnnie Pace and Hoyt Pace.
Funeral services will be held in White Columns Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs.
White Columns Chapel & Cremations is honored to serve the family of Ms. Gladys Evelyn Hunt.
