Geraldine Ray Hudgens, 86, of Buchanan passed
away on Monday, March 8, 2021.
She was born
on May 31, 1934,
in Haralson County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Jimmy S. Ray and Gerturde Jacks Ray.
Mrs. Hudgens
was a member of Tallapoosa East
Baptist Church
and a retired seamstress of Sewell Manufacturing Company.
In addition to
her parents, she
was preceded in
death by her
husband, Clinton D. Hudgens, a son, Steve Hudgens; two brothers, Henry Ray and James Ray; and a sister, Marie Ray Harper.
Survivors include her children, Lawana and Dorman Hill, of Felton, Kathy and Ricky Dobbs, of Felton, Stephany and Jeremy Bierley, of Bremen, and Shay and Jason McCord, of Bremen; grandchildren, Chad and Joni Eastling,
Beth and Jotty
Brown, Lee Dobbs, Joseph and April Dobbs, Abbie
Davis, Gracie Shumate, Crane Benefield,
Libby Benefield, Brianna and Blake Ginger, Jacie Page McCord, Kathrine McCord, Atlas
Bierley, Bella Bierley, Ava Bierley and
Brad Puckett; great-grandchildren, Tanner Williams, Austin and Mary Abercrombie, Sammie Abercrombie, Adrianna and Gage Gilham, Kristen
Brook and Colton Evans, C.J. Dobbs, Kallie Ann Dobbs, Kayden Dobbs, Braden Dobbs, Gunner Puckett, David Puckett,
Catelyn Dobbs,
Tevya Hurley, Wren Martin, Hampton Rose Ginger and Barren Ginger; great-great-grandchildren, Everly Gilham and Rosalee Abercrombie.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Hightower Funeral Home between the hours
of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Mrs. Hudgens
will be placed in
state at Tallapoosa East Baptist Church
on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. Funeral services
will follow at 4 p.m. with Dr. Allen
Wilburn, Dr. Mason Bush and the Rev. Jason Hudgens officiating. Lee
Dobbs, Joseph
Dobbs, Tanner Williams, C.J.
Eastling, Colton
Evans, Gage Gilham, Crane Benefield
and Brad Puckett
will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will
follow in Tallapoosa East Church Cemetery.
Interment will follow in Tallapoosa East Church Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
