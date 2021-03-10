Geraldine Ray Hudgens, 86, of Buchanan passed

away on Monday, March 8, 2021.

She was born

on May 31, 1934,

in Haralson County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Jimmy S. Ray and Gerturde Jacks Ray.

Mrs. Hudgens

was a member of Tallapoosa East

Baptist Church

and a retired seamstress of Sewell Manufacturing Company.

In addition to

her parents, she

was preceded in

death by her

husband, Clinton D. Hudgens, a son, Steve Hudgens; two brothers, Henry Ray and James Ray; and a sister, Marie Ray Harper.

Survivors include her children, Lawana and Dorman Hill, of Felton, Kathy and Ricky Dobbs, of Felton, Stephany and Jeremy Bierley, of Bremen, and Shay and Jason McCord, of Bremen; grandchildren, Chad and Joni Eastling,

Beth and Jotty

Brown, Lee Dobbs, Joseph and April Dobbs, Abbie

Davis, Gracie Shumate, Crane Benefield,

Libby Benefield, Brianna and Blake Ginger, Jacie Page McCord, Kathrine McCord, Atlas

Bierley, Bella Bierley, Ava Bierley and

Brad Puckett; great-grandchildren, Tanner Williams, Austin and Mary Abercrombie, Sammie Abercrombie, Adrianna and Gage Gilham, Kristen

Brook and Colton Evans, C.J. Dobbs, Kallie Ann Dobbs, Kayden Dobbs, Braden Dobbs, Gunner Puckett, David Puckett,

Catelyn Dobbs,

Tevya Hurley, Wren Martin, Hampton Rose Ginger and Barren Ginger; great-great-grandchildren, Everly Gilham and Rosalee Abercrombie.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Hightower Funeral Home between the hours

of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Mrs. Hudgens

will be placed in

state at Tallapoosa East Baptist Church

on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. Funeral services

will follow at 4 p.m. with Dr. Allen

Wilburn, Dr. Mason Bush and the Rev. Jason Hudgens officiating. Lee

Dobbs, Joseph

Dobbs, Tanner Williams, C.J.

Eastling, Colton

Evans, Gage Gilham, Crane Benefield

and Brad Puckett

will serve as pallbearers.

Interment will

follow in Tallapoosa East Church Cemetery.

Share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneral

home.com.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine Hudgens, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 10
Visitation
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Placed In State
Thursday, March 11, 2021
2:00PM-4:00PM
Tallapoosa East Baptist Church
Tallapoosa East Church Road
Buchanan, GA 30113
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Placed In State begins.
Mar 11
Funeral
Thursday, March 11, 2021
4:00PM
Tallapoosa East Baptist Church
Tallapoosa East Church Road
Buchanan, GA 30113
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.