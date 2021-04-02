Gerald 'Pat' Culwell

Mr. Gerald
Patrick “Pat”
Culwell, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Mr. Culwell graduated from
the University
of Alabama with
a degree in mechanical engineering. In
1969, he moved
to Carrollton to
start a job at Southwire where
he worked
for the next 12
years. Pat also
had his own engineering firm, Culwell Engineering, and ultimately retired from Addison Smith Mechanical Contractor.
He was a kind, caring, and loving husband, father,
and grandfather
who fiercely loved
his family and who was a living embodiment of
a man with a “servant’s heart”.
He was an active member at Oak
Grove Baptist
Church where
he served in a
number of areas
over the years including Sunday School teacher, chairman of the deacons, and
the Baptismal Committee. He served as chairman
of the Board for Carroll Save-A-Life, and also volunteered at Carrollton
Manor Nursing
Home where he taught Sunday
School and helped lead the Quarterly Supper Club for nearly 30 years.
Pat loved all
sports, hunting,
and fishing. He
also loved to laugh and was often
quick to lovingly
tease or to make
a witty comment.
But perhaps the
thing he loved most was watching anything his
children, and
then his grandchildren,
were involved in. From baseball, soccer, and football, to all kinds of music or academic achievement, Pat loved supporting and encouraging his children.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Culwell; daughter
and son-in-law, Rachelle and Kevin Ross, of Cairo, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Kim Culwell, of Carrollton; grandchildren,
Annie Ross, Carter Culwell, Thomas Culwell; sister-in-law, Beverly Culwell.
Besides his
parents he was preceded in death
by a daughter, Rebecca Culwell
and a brother, Marlin Culwell.
The family will receive friends at
Oak Grove Baptist Church Friday,
April 2, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Funeral service
will be on Friday at 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Bowman and the Rev. Mike Owenby officiating.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Culwell, Carter Culwell, George Moncus, Ronald Gilbert, George Roberts, Robin Worley,
Linn Noles and
Roger McClusky. Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Scarborough, Lewis North and Mac Orange.
Interment will
be in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to
the family online at www.almonfuneral
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
