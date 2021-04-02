Gerald 'Pat' Culwell

Mr. Gerald

Patrick “Pat”

Culwell, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Mr. Culwell graduated from

the University

of Alabama with

a degree in mechanical engineering. In

1969, he moved

to Carrollton to

start a job at Southwire where

he worked

for the next 12

years. Pat also

had his own engineering firm, Culwell Engineering, and ultimately retired from Addison Smith Mechanical Contractor.

He was a kind, caring, and loving husband, father,

and grandfather

who fiercely loved

his family and who was a living embodiment of

a man with a “servant’s heart”.

He was an active member at Oak

Grove Baptist

Church where

he served in a

number of areas

over the years including Sunday School teacher, chairman of the deacons, and

the Baptismal Committee. He served as chairman

of the Board for Carroll Save-A-Life, and also volunteered at Carrollton

Manor Nursing

Home where he taught Sunday

School and helped lead the Quarterly Supper Club for nearly 30 years.

Pat loved all

sports, hunting,

and fishing. He

also loved to laugh and was often

quick to lovingly

tease or to make

a witty comment.

But perhaps the

thing he loved most was watching anything his

children, and

then his grandchildren,

were involved in. From baseball, soccer, and football, to all kinds of music or academic achievement, Pat loved supporting and encouraging his children.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Culwell; daughter

and son-in-law, Rachelle and Kevin Ross, of Cairo, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Kim Culwell, of Carrollton; grandchildren,

Annie Ross, Carter Culwell, Thomas Culwell; sister-in-law, Beverly Culwell.

Besides his

parents he was preceded in death

by a daughter, Rebecca Culwell

and a brother, Marlin Culwell.

The family will receive friends at

Oak Grove Baptist Church Friday,

April 2, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Funeral service

will be on Friday at 3 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Bowman and the Rev. Mike Owenby officiating.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Culwell, Carter Culwell, George Moncus, Ronald Gilbert, George Roberts, Robin Worley,

Linn Noles and

Roger McClusky. Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Scarborough, Lewis North and Mac Orange.

Interment will

be in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may

be expressed to

the family online at www.almonfuneral

home.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

